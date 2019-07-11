Car Rams into Group of People Doing Yoga by Roadside in Rajasthan, Six Killed
The accident occurred on Kumher-Dhanwada state highway early morning when the car driver lost control over the vehicle.
Representative image.
Jaipur: A speeding car rammed into a group of people doing yoga by the roadside in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district Thursday morning, killing six men, police said.
The accident occurred on Kumher-Dhanwada state highway early morning when the car driver lost control over the vehicle.
The group was taking a morning walk and stopped on the way for a yoga session, SHO Kumher police station Raghbeer Singh said.
Four men died on the spot while two succumbed to the injuries later, Singh said.
The victims were identified as Raghubar Baghel (62), Nirotilal Saini (65), Makhan Lal Kathik (60), Harishankar Tamboli (65), Prem Singh Baghel (55) and Rameshwar Baghel (45), the SHO said.
Rajasthan Tourism minister and Deeg-Kumher MLA Vishvendra Singh has offered his condolences to the families of the victims.
"Have received the sad news that the 5th victim of the hit-and-run case has just passed on and could not make it to Jaipur SMS hospital.
This one has hit me hard and left me in tears; I was personally monitoring the movement of the ambulance and the critical care being provided," he said.
The minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the families of each victim.
The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Final Volkswagen Beetle Rolls-Off the Mexican Production Line
- OnePlus 7 Pro Has a Weird Random Shutdown Bug, But There is a Workaround Till it is Patched
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- Nintendo Switch Lite Announced Without Detachable Controllers at $199
- ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs IND : 5 Things You Need to Know About Matt Henry Who Dismissed Indian Top Order