Car Set Ablaze, Dog Slaughtered in Front of BJP MP's House in Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP state unit has condemned the incident and appealed to the administration to take stringent action against criminal "elements".

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
Car Set Ablaze, Dog Slaughtered in Front of BJP MP's House in Arunachal Pradesh
As per a CCTV footage the incidents took place at Mowb-II here at around 6 am when the streets were empty.
Itanagar A person drove a car, parked it in front of Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gaos private residence here Friday morning and set it on fire before slaughtering a street dog, the police said.

As per a CCTV footage the incidents took place at Mowb-II here at around 6 am when the streets were empty, Capital superintendent of police Tumme Amo said.

Police have launched an investigation to nab the culprit at the earliest he said.

Gao has been elected from Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP state unit has condemned the incident and appealed to the administration to take stringent action against criminal "elements". It also asked the authorities to ensure exemplary punishment to them as per law.

"In a civilised society, there is no room for such elements and the authority should not let few criminals usurp the peace and tranquillity of the society.... The rule of law prevails and any breach of law and order should be dealt with iron hands," party's media secretary Nalong Mize said in a statement.

He said no amount of "barbaric activities" against the party or its karyakartas will dent the popularity of BJP in the state, which saw simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls.

"In the recent election people have reposed their faith in BJP and its karyakartas by giving it the mandate to rule the state. Hence, BJP advises its detractors to desist from cheap and clinched tactics against the party or its karyakartas as it is not going to change the goodwill of people for the party," Mize said.

None owed the responsibility of the act.
