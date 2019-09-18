Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Car Smashes into Lobby of Trump Plaza Injuring Two Pedestrians in New York Suburb

The crash happened around 8:40 pm on Tuesday in the New York City suburb, roughly 20 miles northeast of the more famous Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where President Trump has a home.

Associated Press

Updated:September 18, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Car Smashes into Lobby of Trump Plaza Injuring Two Pedestrians in New York Suburb
Representative image.
Loading...

New York: A car smashed into the lobby of the Trump Plaza residential tower in New Rochelle, New York, slightly injuring two pedestrians, police said.

The crash, which police were investigating as an accident, happened around 8:40 pm on Tuesday in the New York City suburb, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the more famous Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where President Donald Trump has a home.

Deena Grotto told the Journal News that she had just taken the elevator to the lobby to walk her dog when she heard a loud boom.

"The door opened, I saw broken glass and smoke and somebody yelling, 'Police! Police!' I didn't know what it was. I just closed the elevator door and I went back upstairs because I was scared," Grotto said.

The black Mercedes-Benz crashed through glass doors before coming to rest inside. Police didn't immediately release any information about the driver.

The concierge was bleeding and looked "really shook up," maintenance worker Kevin Jenkins told WCBS.

On Wednesday, the entrance to the building was curtained and blocked off with two large potted plants; a doorman greeted residents at a side door.

The apartment building, which opened in 2007, is among the lesser-known real estate developments that carry the Trump Plaza brand. More famous properties with the moniker have included the now-demolished Trump Plaza hotel and casino in Atlantic City.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram