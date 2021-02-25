Car With Explosive Material Found Near Mukesh Ambani’s House; Mumbai Police Begins Probe

A car with gelatin sticks, an explosive material, inside it was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home, Antilia, on Carmichael Road in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad of the Mumbai Police towed away the vehicle after examining it.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh, in a video message, confirmed the incident and said the Mumbai Police was investigating it further. “A Scorpio with gelatin was found near Mukesh Ambani’s house. The Mumbai Police crime branch is probing the incident and the truth will be out soon,” he said.

According to police sources, there was no assembled explosive device, but gelatin sticks inside the green-coloured vehicle. The vehicle, police sources said, had the number plate of one of the cars in Ambani’s security detail, and it was noticed first by the industrialist’s security personnel. The sources added that a letter was found inside the car and it could prove to be crucial evidence.

The vehicle, police sources said, was handed over to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which was trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident. “There could be various reasons. We are looking into all angles. It [gelatin] wasn’t assembled… It could be kept just to scare. We are also checking if this has anything to do with the ongoing farmers’ protest…,” said an ATS source.

The police also recovered CCTV footage from a nearby shop, which shows the vehicle being parked on the street leading to Antilia around 1 am on Thursday. The footage shows the vehicle being tailed by another white-coloured car, which halts behind it and then passes by, while the driver inside the Scorpio continues to sit inside. ATS, according to sources, is analysing this footage to try and identify the driver of the vehicle.