CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLiveScore#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Caretaker, Woman Found Dead at Dehradun Farmhouse; Suicide Suspected
1-MIN READ

Caretaker, Woman Found Dead at Dehradun Farmhouse; Suicide Suspected

PTI

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 08:19 IST

Dehradun, India

Atar Singh and Kaushalya Devi, both aged about 50 years, were found dead at the farmhouse in Lower Kandoli village in the Premnagar area. (Shutterstock)

Atar Singh and Kaushalya Devi, both aged about 50 years, were found dead at the farmhouse in Lower Kandoli village in the Premnagar area. (Shutterstock)

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and it is suspected they consumed a poisonous substance

The bodies of a woman and a man, who was employed as a caretaker of a farmhouse here, were found on its premises on Monday, police said.

Atar Singh and Kaushalya Devi, both aged about 50 years, were found dead at the farmhouse in Lower Kandoli village in the Premnagar area.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and it is suspected they consumed a poisonous substance. However, no suicide note was found on the spot.

Post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday to know the exact cause of death, police said.

RELATED NEWS

Kaushalya, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana, had come to meet Singh, they said.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. dehradun
  2. suicide
first published:December 20, 2022, 08:19 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 08:19 IST
Read More