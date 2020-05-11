Cargill Donates Edible Oil Kits to 1 lakh Families in Pune amid Covid-19 Crisis

Food manufacturing giant Cargill donated dry ration kits and cooked meals to the needy amid the global health crisis sparked by coronavirus. Cargill India had previously pledged to feed as many as 1,50,000 families across 16 states of the country. As part of the initiative, the company donated Gemini cooking oil kits to 1,00,000 families in Pune, Maharashtra.

Calling the central state a “key market” for its edible oil business, the press release informed that Cargill has been working with the district administration of Pune and various NGOs to deliver oil packets, cooked meals and family kits to those who have been suffering due to the pandemic.

The firm has been working with Zomato Feeding India, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, MagicBus India Foundation and India Food Banking Network in the state to ensure all required help and relief measure is reaching those in need.

“The present circumstances have impacted every industry and community across the world. Given the nature of our business, we are aware of our responsibility and are working tirelessly to supply essential commodities where most needed,” said Piyush Patnaik, the Managing Director of Cargill’s oil business in India.

Apart from donating to the PM CARES fund, individual employees of the firm have also donated to help during these tough times. Cargill has pledged to match the amount collected from the employees; and thus double the total donation amount.