1-min read

Cargo of Karachi-bound Ship Detained at Kandla Port in Gujarat Unloaded

While there was no official word from any of the security agencies about the nature of the cargo and reasons for unloading, sources claimed the ship was detained after some suspicious cargo was found on board.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 9:35 PM IST
Cargo of Karachi-bound Ship Detained at Kandla Port in Gujarat Unloaded
Representative Image (Reuters)

Bhuj: The cargo of a Karachi-bound ship detained at Kandla port in Gujarat's Kutch district a week back has been offloaded and kept in a godown, a senior official of the Deendayal Port Trust, which manages the port, said on Monday.

While there was no official word from any of the security agencies, and Customs, about the nature of the cargo and reasons for unloading, sources claimed the Karachi-bound ship bearing Hong Kong flag was detained after some suspicious cargo was found on board.

"We have shifted the ship to the inner anchorage and unloaded all the cargo it was carrying. We have kept the cargo in godown number 13," said the port official.

The vessel has Chinese crew members and was headed to Karachi in Pakistan from China, port officials said.

