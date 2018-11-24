English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Carrying Physical Copy of Driving Licence and RC No Longer a Must, Just Show Your Mobile Phone
Now, a vehicle owner can produce these documents such as registration, insurance, fitness and permit, the driving licence, certificate for pollution under check and any other relevant documents, if required, in physical or electronic form to the concerned authorities.
Representational Image
New Delhi: In a bid to promote paperless governance, the Centre has amended a law to allow people to carry digital form of driving licence, registration certificate (RC) and other related documents while driving.
The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989 had been amended to allow people to carry documents in a digital format, India Today reported.
However, a scanned copy of these documents will not be acceptable to the authorities.
People will have to store these documents on their smartphones on ‘DigiLocker’, an application that is controlled and operated by the Central government.
The service is part of Digital India scheme, which enables people to store certain official documents on the cloud. It reduces the need to carry physical documents. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store. Documents can be easily validated because they are directly issued by the concerned authorities.
