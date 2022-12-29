CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Cars Fall into Deep Gorges in Jammu & Kashmir, 3 Killed in 2 Separate Incidents
1-MIN READ

Cars Fall into Deep Gorges in Jammu & Kashmir, 3 Killed in 2 Separate Incidents

PTI

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 13:53 IST

Jammu, India

Three were killed in two separate incidents. (Shutterstock)

Three were killed in two separate incidents. (Shutterstock)

Manjeet Singh (32) and his cousin Gurbaksh Singh (27) were killed when their car rolled down into a 350-feet gorge near Hamosan village in Reasi district

Three persons were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of vehicles skidding off the road and falling into deep gorges in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Manjeet Singh (32) and his cousin Gurbaksh Singh (27) were killed when their car rolled down into a 350-feet gorge near Hamosan village in Reasi district’s Chasana area around 6.30 am, a police official said.

He said their bodies have been retrieved and after completion of legal formalities, will be handed over to their families for last rites.

In the other accident in Ramban district, police said a cab fell into a deep gorge near Kela Morh along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway around 7.15 am.

RELATED NEWS

The cab’s driver Mudassir Ahmad Langno (37), a resident of Srinagar’s Dalgate area, died in the accident. He was going to Jammu, the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. accident
  2. gorge
  3. jammu and kashmir
first published:December 29, 2022, 13:53 IST
last updated:December 29, 2022, 13:53 IST
Read More