Cars Falls Into 40-feet Drain in MP, Bodies Recovered After 18-Hour Operation

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on Saturday when a car fell from the bridge on the Babaiha drain of Bargi Dam in Mandla. The 40 feet deep drain was filled with water up to 30 feet at the time of the accident. It took 18 hours for the rescue team to find the car and recover the bodies of two victims.

The deceased have been identified as Vishnu Pradhan and Adarsh Mandve. The victims were heading to Mandla by car with MP registration number. While they were passing through the Jabalpur-Mandla National Highway, they could not see any kind of signboard, and the car fell straight into the Babaiha Nalla.

The witnesses of the accident immediately informed the police which then reached the spot and also called a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for the rescue operation.

The rescue operation with the help of divers continued till 3 am but to no avail. The operation resumed again at 6 am on Sunday. The short disruption in the rescue operation was due to the high water level of around 30 feet in the drain. The car was pulled out at 12.30 pm and the bodies of the victim were found around 3 pm.

The locals alleged that the particular site has become an accident prone area since the Mandla-Jabalpur highway was opened for the public and despite repeated accidents at the spot no action is being taken by the administration.