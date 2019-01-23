LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
As a precautionary measure, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted the information alerting those traveling on that particular stretch.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
Cars Go up in Flames in Delhi's Anand Vihar, No Casualties Reported
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Two cars on Road No. 66 that leads to Apsara Border from Anand Vihar in the city caught fire throwing traffic on the route out of gear, said Delhi Traffic police.

However, no injuries have been reported so far. It is not known as yet how the vehicles caught fire.

As a precautionary measure, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted the information alerting those traveling on that particular stretch.




On Tuesday, officials issued a travel advisory ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in Delhi for smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort Grounds, traffic police officials said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
