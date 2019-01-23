Cars Go up in Flames in Delhi's Anand Vihar, No Casualties Reported

Traffic Alert



आनंद विहार से अप्सरा बॉर्डर जाने वाले मार्ग में रोड नं 66 पर दो गाडियो में आग लग गई है जिसकी वजह से यातायात बाधित है | — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 23, 2019

Two cars on Road No. 66 that leads to Apsara Border from Anand Vihar in the city caught fire throwing traffic on the route out of gear, said Delhi Traffic police.However, no injuries have been reported so far. It is not known as yet how the vehicles caught fire.As a precautionary measure, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted the information alerting those traveling on that particular stretch.On Tuesday, officials issued a travel advisory ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in Delhi for smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade between Vijay Chowk and Red Fort Grounds, traffic police officials said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.