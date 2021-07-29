Cartoon Tweeted by UP BJP Irks Farmers, Tikait Says Will Go On Strike If Govt Doesn't Listen

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has responded to the controversial cartoon tweeted by UP BJP official Twitter handle on Thursday and has said that those tweeting while sitting in offices don’t have the basic knowledge.

Tikait has also said that he will be again coming to Lucknow on August 6 and if the government doesn’t listen to the demand of the farmers then a protest will have to be launched.

The cartoon which was tweeted by UP BJP official Twitter handle on Thursday showed a ‘Bahuhali’ telling another man to be alert as he is going to Lucknow where Yogi ji is sitting who not just takes action but also puts up posters. The caption of the cartoon says ‘O Bhai Zara Sambhal Kar Jaiyo Lucknow Me…” (Please beware while going to Lucknow).

Speaking to News18 over the phone, Tikait said, “The BJP has a huge fund for advertisements. Their people are sitting in the office and tweeting, but do not know the ground. They should also tweet on how much wheat was purchased. They should tweet on sugarcane also whether the payment was done or not. Also, they should tweet on whether Mayawati increased the rate more or Akhilesh increased it or Yogi increased it. So we will also feel that they are taking cognizance. Farmer is committing suicide here. They should tweet this too.”

Speaking on any kind of protests in Lucknow, Tikait said, “We will definitely come to Lucknow. If the government does not listen, there will be agitation. Will hold a meeting in Lucknow. If they don’t let us come, then we will sit on the road. I will come again to Lucknow on 6th August. I have seen cartoons. If they do this with the farmer, what will the farmer do with them? Everyone has their idea of what they will do. This is a ‘Company Rule’, there is no BJP government. If there was a BJP government, it would have spoken to us.”

On the issue of Delhi like protests in Lucknow, Rakesh Tikait said, “We have a panchayat in Muzaffarnagar on September 5. We will decide the future strategy in that. We have written to the government to increase the rate of sugarcane, and pay the dues of the sugarcane farmers. Why has the government not increased the rate of sugarcane in five years? Has inflation not increased? Is it a crime to make a demand? They feel as if opposing the government is opposing the nation.”

Earlier on July 26 during a visit to Lucknow, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had said, “the government is not ready to listen to the farmers, they are not ready to take back the three laws, they also don’t want to make a law on MSP. The sugarcane rates have not been raised in UP in the last four years, farmers’ condition is not good. We will turn Lucknow into Delhi, also protests will happen in other state capitals just like Delhi. Meetings will take place all over Uttar Pradesh to discuss farmers’ issues. People will be made to understand in whichever language they understand, if they speak in the political language then they will be made to understand in that language only,” Tikait said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has attacked BJP over the controversial cartoon and has said that the cartoon shows what exactly BJP thinks of our farmers. Speaking to News18, SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “It is crystal clear by the tweet what exactly our farmers mean to the BJP. This is the same BJP that had termed farmers as ‘Khalistani’, ‘Pakistani’ and ‘Mawali’. This is an insult to our farmers. The cartoon shows the hatred of BJP towards the farmers.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here