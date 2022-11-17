CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Cartoonist Lodges Complaint Over Threats on Caricature Resembling Right Wing Leader Sambhaji Bhide
Cartoonist Lodges Complaint Over Threats on Caricature Resembling Right Wing Leader Sambhaji Bhide

PTI

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 15:28 IST

Mumbai, India

A Byculla police station official said no FIR has been registered nor has any arrest been made on the complaint of cartoonist Gaurav Sarjerao Yadav (Image: Twitter/ @Alka_Dhupkar)

A non cognisable case under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) has been registered on Yadav's complaint and further probe is underway

A non-cognisable case was registered in Mumbai against two persons on the complaint of a cartoonist from renowned publication ‘Marmik’ who alleged he was being threatened for a caricature that resembled right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide.

A Byculla police station official said no FIR has been registered nor has any arrest been made on the complaint of cartoonist Gaurav Sarjerao Yadav. He has been asked to approach court for further action, the official added.

“Yadav has said a cartoon of his that showed a man with worms instead of a thick bushy moustache was published on November 3. He has alleged he is being threatened to delete the post due to the caricature’s resemblance to Bhide," the official said.

A non cognisable case under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) has been registered on Yadav’s complaint and further probe is underway, he added.

Bhide, chief of the Shiv Pratishthan, has hit the headlines often for making controversial statements, the latest being asking a woman journalist to wear a ‘bindi’ before asking him a question.

Marmik, a weekly, was founded in 1960 by Shiv Sena patriarch late Bal Thackeray.

