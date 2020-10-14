Next Story
Case Against 14-year-old Ballia Boy for Objectionable Post Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Nagra police station SHO Yadavendra Pandey said on the complaint of Rajiv Singh Chandel, an office-bearer of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a case was registered against Lalu Yadav, also called Vipin, on Tuesday.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 14, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Ballia (UP): Police here have registered a case against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly posting indecent remarks and an objectionable photograph of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, an official said on Wednesday.
Nagra police station SHO Yadavendra Pandey said on the complaint of Rajiv Singh Chandel, an office-bearer of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a case was registered against Lalu Yadav, also called Vipin, on Tuesday. The post had gone viral on social media on October 12, Chandel said. The SHO said Lalu is 14-year-old.
.