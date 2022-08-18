Case Against 3 for Labourer's Death, Disposing Body Without Informing Thane Police

A case has been registered against a shop owner and two other persons in connection with the death of a labourer and disposing of the body without informing police in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The accused included the brother of the deceased and an ambulance driver who transported the body to Uttar Pradesh for cremation, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said adding that no arrest has been made so far.

On June 10, 2022, the owner of a wood products shop in Ulhasnagar town asked the labourer, Sanjiv Hariram Jaiswar, the climb up the outlet’s roof to lay tarpaulins. While laying the tarpualins, the labourer slipped, fell down and died on the spot, the official said.

The shop owner then did not hand over the body for postmortem. Instead, he and others rushed the victim to a private hospital where they allegedly fabricated the death certificate of another person by changing the date from April 10 to June 10. They then sent the body to the labourer’s home town in UP for cremation, the official said. The accused also allegedly forged the police signatures and stamp for the transportation of the body. Later, some social organisations complained to police about it.

The Ulhasnagar police conducted a probe into the complaint and registered a case on Wednesday night against the shop owner Kamlesh M Maniar, the deceased’s brother Ankush Hariram Jaiswar and the ambulance driver Abhishek Tiwari under relevant provisions, the official said. Further probe into the case is on, he added.

