1-MIN READ

Case Against 3 in Pune for Boycotting Family Over Inter-caste Marriage

A case has been registered against three people in Pune for allegedly boycotting a family as one of its members had married outside the caste.(Representational image: Shutterstock)

A man and his family members had gone to attend the engagement ceremony where a 'panch' from the Gawali community allegedly asked them to leave as the man's son had married a woman from another caste.

Police have registered a case against three people in Maharashtra’s Pune for allegedly boycotting a family from the Gawali community as one of its members had married outside the caste, an official said. A man and his family members had gone to attend the engagement ceremony of a relative last month where a 'panch' from the Gawali community allegedly asked them to leave as the man's son had married a woman from another caste, the police official said on Monday.

The man later approached the Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (an organisation fighting against superstition) and lodged a police complaint, he said. The Dattawadi police in Pune on Monday registered a case against three people under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016, the official said.

first published:December 21, 2021, 09:17 IST