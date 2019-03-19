LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Case Against 8 Karma Samithi Activists for Attacking Woman En Route to Sabarimala Temple

The woman was stopped by the activists and asked to provide identity proof to verify her age. When she refused, they attacked her.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:March 19, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
Case Against 8 Karma Samithi Activists for Attacking Woman En Route to Sabarimala Temple
File image of Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered against 8 Sabarimala Karma Samithi activists for allegedly attacking a woman en route to the Sabarimala temple.

The alleged incident took place on Monday at around 5.45pm in Sabripeedom.

According to the police, the woman, who was on her way to the temple with her husband and sisters, was stop by the activists and asked to provide an identity proof to verify her age. When she refused, they allegedly pushed and attacked her.

The attackers also got into an argument with the police officers and stopped them from performing their duty.

Police have registered two cases, one on the complaint of the woman and another for obstructing the police officers on duty.

Sabarimala Karma Samithi is an umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups and has been spearheading protests against the Supreme Court's September 28, 2018 verdict of allowing women of all age groups to enter the temple.
