Case Against Actor, Father For Cheating, Trademark Violations

Hyderabad:: A case has been registered against actor Sachin Joshi and his father J M Joshi here for alleged cheating and violation of trademark under the Trademarks Act, police said on Thursday. According to a release from Cyberabad Police, on October 13, a complaint was filed against J M Joshi, who is the owner of Goa Panmasala and his son Sachin Joshi accusing them of using the trademark of a prominent pan masala company illegally.

The complainant representing the pan masala company stated that JM Joshi was allegedly manufacturing and selling pan masala under their brand name without requisite trademark and thereby cheating the general public and theircompany, police said. Based on the complaint, a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and the Trademarks Act was registered against JM Joshi, Sachin and others, they said.

Police also raided a factory here and seized pan masala in the name of the complainants company and other brands besides raw material collectively worth Rs 1.25 crore. Sachin Joshi has acted in some Telugu films and also in Hindu movies.

