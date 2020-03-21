Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Case Against Dubai Returnee for Breaking Home Quarantine in Navi Mumbai

When civic officials visited his house on Saturday afternoon, they found the man had gone to Vashi to meet his brother.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Case Against Dubai Returnee for Breaking Home Quarantine in Navi Mumbai
Image for Representation. (PTI)

Mumbai: A case was registered against a 34-year-old man for breaking mandatory home quarantine and leaving house in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the police said.

The man, a resident of Kamothe area, had returned from Dubai a week ago, said a police official.

He had tested negative for the coronavirus but was nevertheless asked to stay at home for two weeks.

When civic officials visited his house on Saturday afternoon, they found he had gone to Vashi to meet his brother.

He was summoned and a case under IPC section 188 (defying lawful order of a public servant) was registered against him at Kamothe police station, the official said.

He and his family members, who too had been advised home isolation, were afterwards sent to quarantine centre in Kharghar, the official added.

