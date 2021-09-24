Case Against Ex-MLA for Derogatory Remarks Against Kerala Health Minister

Police said a complaint in this regard was made at the station a few days ago and a case was registered two days ago. "A case has been registered against George and the owner of the portal under section 120 of Kerala Police Act and section 509 of the Indian Penal Code," police told. . Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here
Police said a complaint in this regard was made at the station a few days ago and a case was registered two days ago. "A case has been registered against George and the owner of the portal under section 120 of Kerala Police Act and section 509 of the Indian Penal Code," police told.
.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here