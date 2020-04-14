Case Against Maharashtra BJP Spokesperson for Post on Anil Deshmukh
A complaint has been registered against BJP spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for allegedly posting a derogatory content against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on social media, a police official said on Monday.
File photo of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
"The post in Marathi was written by Kulkarni on Facebook on April 10", the official said quoting the complaint filed by Akash Gajbe (25), a resident of Kondhali village.
"A non-cognisable offence has been registered by Kondhali police against Kulkarni under section 500 (Punishment
for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the official added.
