INDIA

Case Against Maharashtra BJP Spokesperson for Post on Anil Deshmukh

A complaint has been registered against BJP spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for allegedly posting a derogatory content against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on social media, a police official said on Monday.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 8:07 AM IST
Case Against Maharashtra BJP Spokesperson for Post on Anil Deshmukh
File photo of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Nagpur: A complaint has been registered against BJP spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni in Maharashtra's

Nagpur district for allegedly posting a derogatory content against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on social media, a police official said on Monday.

"The post in Marathi was written by Kulkarni on Facebook on April 10", the official said quoting the complaint filed by Akash Gajbe (25), a resident of Kondhali village.

"A non-cognisable offence has been registered by Kondhali police against Kulkarni under section 500 (Punishment

for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the official added.

