Case Against Muslim League Members in Kerala for Holding Meet Violating Covid-19 Restrictions

Thrity six IUML members have been booked by police for organising a meeting of the party in this district in violation of restrictions even as some of the attendees, including a panchayat chief, tested positive for COVID-19, police said on Friday.

The "unauthorised" meeting was held in Thuneri village on July 5 and a case has was registered against the 36 Indian Union Muslim League workers under the Epidemic Act among others on Thursday, they said.

"The meeting was held on July 5 without following any COVID-19 health protocol and later some people among them, including the Panchayat president, were tested positive. We have registered a case under the Epidemic Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act," police said.

Recently, the Thuneri Panchayat reported more than 53 COVID-19 cases during anti-body tests.

Currently, Kozhikode district has 263 positive cases and at least 15,114 people are under observation.

As of now, Kerala has over 6,000 active cases.