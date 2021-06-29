Case Against Twitter by Delhi Police; POCSO Charge Applied

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Twitter based on a complaint it received from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) last month. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act and IT Act.

On May 29, the NCPCR had filed the complaint against the micro-blogging platform for providing misinformation and violating POCSO Act, after an inquiry found child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the site.

In an interview to ANI, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo had said, “Complaint filed against Twitter for providing misinformation and violating POCSO Act, FIR registered. We’ve written to Centre that children shouldn’t be given access to Twitter till the platform isn’t safe for them."

In a letter dated June 26, the NCPCR asked Delhi Police to book Twitter under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC.

It asked the DCP of Delhi Police Cyber Cell, to appear before the commission in person on or before June 29. It asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anyesh Roy to explain why no action was taken against Twitter as per the NCPCR’s letter to Delhi Police.

