Case Filed Against 2 Persons in Kochi for Inflammatory Posts on Facebook over Ayodhya Verdict

Police said the social media and internet monitoring cell of Cyberdome of the Kochi Commissionerate found the two persons posting communally inflammatory messages on Facebook ahead of the judgment.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
Image for representation.

Kochi: Police have booked two persons here for allegedly posting inflammatory messages on social media against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Police said the social media and internet monitoring cell of Cyberdome of the Kochi Commissionerate had on Friday found the two persons posting communally inflammatory messages on Facebook ahead of the judgment.

Detecting these comments on the Facebook page of another person who is followed by over 35,000 people, the cyber wing forwarded the details to S Vijayasankar, the Station House Officer of Ernakulam Central police station, for taking legal action against the duo.

The Central police registered a case on Saturday against the two under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Kerala Police Act for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups, police said.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam district administration banned victory processions, protests and celebrations in the district to ensure the safety and security of the general public and property.

Police have been directed to take precautionary measures to prevent such activities from being conducted in the district.

Nearly 6,000 policemen have been deployed for ensuring the people's security, officials said.

