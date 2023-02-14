Case Filed Against Cong DCC Prez for Threatening Police Officer

The Kerala police have registered a case against the District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas over his Facebook post threatening a police officer.

Police have registered a case on February 12 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act.

Shiyas had on February 11 put up a Facebook post with a picture in which a police officer was seen dragging a woman Congress activist and captioned it with a threatening note.

”The case has been registered for threatening ASI Sreeprakash who was engaged in discharging his official duty,” police said.

For the past few days, Youth Congress activists were protesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the budget decision to impose a cess of Rs two on fuel prices.

On February 11, a group of activists attempted to jump in front of the Chief Minister’s convoy and wave black flags at him.

Since there were no women officers present, the male officer dragged the woman activist away from the speeding convoy and the image became viral following which Shiyas had approached the state police chief seeking action against the officer.

On the same day, he posted the picture of the officer dragging the activist and threatened him.

Police have registered a case under IPC 506 (Criminal intimidation), Kerala Police Act Section 117 (e) (obstructing a police officer from discharging his duties) among other provisions.

