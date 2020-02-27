Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Case Filed Against Kapil Mishra in Muzaffarpur Court, Hearing Post Holi

The petitioner claimed that BJP leader Kapil Mishra had told the policemen that if they could not get the road cleared, he would get it done with the help of his supporters.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 9:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Case Filed Against Kapil Mishra in Muzaffarpur Court, Hearing Post Holi
File photo of BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Muzaffarpur: A case was filed on Thursday against BJP leader Kapil Mishra in a Muzaffarpur court in Bihar for allegedly making inflammatory speeches that led to riots and arson in Delhi which claimed 38 lives and left over 200 dead.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar posted the matter for hearing on March 12, two days after Holi.

In his petition, M Raju Nayyar, who claims to be a social worker and a resident of the Muzaffarpur town, said the BJP leader had allegedly made an inflammatory speech at a public meeting on February 23 in Jafarabad area of Delhi in which he asked policemen to vacate a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters.

The petitioner claimed that the BJP leader had told the policemen that if they could not get the road cleared, he would get it done with the help of his supporters.

The complaint has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sedition, murder, attempt to murder, cheating, criminal conspiracy and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Mishra, a former AAP MLA who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, had led a gathering in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area in the national capital on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups.

During his pro-CAA demonstration at Maujpur Chowk, Mishra had also issued an ultimatum to the police to vacate the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Jafarabad and Bhahanpura areas within three days, and warned that he will return to the streets if no action was taken.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram