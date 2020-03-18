Case Filed Against Maharashtra Shop Owner Over Misleading Ad for Mattress Claiming to Cure Coronavirus
The shop owner allegedly published an advertisement in a Gujarati newspaper claiming that the novel coronavirus can be cured or prevented by sleeping on a special kind of mattress sold in his shop.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A case was registered on Wednesday against the owner of a furniture shop at Bhiwandi in Thane district for issuing a misleading advertisement which claimed that mattress sold at his shop cure the coronavirus.
The accused, whose name was not disclosed by the police, owns two furniture showrooms in Bhiwandi.
On March 13, he allegedly published an advertisement in a Gujarati newspaper that the novel coronavirus can be
cured or prevented by sleeping on a special kind of mattress which he sold.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on a complaint
by the medical officer of Kharbhav Primary Health Centre under IPC section 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) as well as The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements)Act, 1954.
When the police questioned the shop owner, he could not produce any medical proof to back his advertisement, the
DCP said.
No arrest has been made yet as an investigation was in progress, he added.
Action will be taken against anyone spreading misinformation about the coronavirus in print, tv or any other
media, DCP Shinde warned.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Salman Khan Never Moves Out of His Flat at Galaxy Apartments
- New Mom Tells Us What it is Like to be Away from Doctor-Husband Treating Coronavirus Patients
- Saina Nehwal Criticises BWF for Putting Money Before Players Amid Coronavirus
- 'O Corona Kal Aana': Varanasi Locals Take Notes from Bollywood to Ward off Evil Coronavirus
- A Day After Father's Demise, Odisha IAS Officer Resumes Duty to Combat Coronavirus