Police File Case Against Parents of 1-year-old Baby Who Fell Off Speeding Jeep in Kerala Forest

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have registered case against the parents of the toddler who fell off from a moving jeep in Kerala’s Idukki district on Sunday night. The two-year-old girl had fallen off the moving vehicle while sitting in her mother’s lap.

The toddler’s parents, Satheesh and Sathyabhama, were returning from a ritual in Tamil Nadu’s Palani temple when the incident took place. A case has been registered against the parents under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with punishment for cruelty to children, and under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The police are investigating if there has been any negligence on the part of the parents.

The vehicle had reportedly travelled a distance of 50 kilometres without the parents realising that the child had fallen off. They noticed that the child was missing only after they reached home at around 12:30 am. The baby had fallen off her mother’s lap, who had fallen asleep, at a sharp curve near Rajamala. She was spotted by the forest guards through CCTV as she was crawling towards the forest check post. Miraculously, the baby escaped with minor injuries.

The child was then given first aid by the forest officials and was handed over to the police and childline were informed. Meanwhile, the parents filed a complaint at the Vellathooval police station where they were informed their child had been found in Munnar.

