Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Police File Case Against Parents of 1-year-old Baby Who Fell Off Speeding Jeep in Kerala Forest

The vehicle had reportedly travelled a distance of 50 kilometres without the parents realising that their child had fallen off the vehicle.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:September 10, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Police File Case Against Parents of 1-year-old Baby Who Fell Off Speeding Jeep in Kerala Forest
The 1.5 year old managed to crawl to a nearby forest check post and was rescued by officials.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have registered case against the parents of the toddler who fell off from a moving jeep in Kerala’s Idukki district on Sunday night. The two-year-old girl had fallen off the moving vehicle while sitting in her mother’s lap.

The toddler’s parents, Satheesh and Sathyabhama, were returning from a ritual in Tamil Nadu’s Palani temple when the incident took place. A case has been registered against the parents under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with punishment for cruelty to children, and under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The police are investigating if there has been any negligence on the part of the parents.

The vehicle had reportedly travelled a distance of 50 kilometres without the parents realising that the child had fallen off. They noticed that the child was missing only after they reached home at around 12:30 am. The baby had fallen off her mother’s lap, who had fallen asleep, at a sharp curve near Rajamala. She was spotted by the forest guards through CCTV as she was crawling towards the forest check post. Miraculously, the baby escaped with minor injuries.

The child was then given first aid by the forest officials and was handed over to the police and childline were informed. Meanwhile, the parents filed a complaint at the Vellathooval police station where they were informed their child had been found in Munnar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram