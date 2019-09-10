Police File Case Against Parents of 1-year-old Baby Who Fell Off Speeding Jeep in Kerala Forest
The vehicle had reportedly travelled a distance of 50 kilometres without the parents realising that their child had fallen off the vehicle.
The 1.5 year old managed to crawl to a nearby forest check post and was rescued by officials.
Thiruvananthapuram: The police have registered case against the parents of the toddler who fell off from a moving jeep in Kerala’s Idukki district on Sunday night. The two-year-old girl had fallen off the moving vehicle while sitting in her mother’s lap.
The toddler’s parents, Satheesh and Sathyabhama, were returning from a ritual in Tamil Nadu’s Palani temple when the incident took place. A case has been registered against the parents under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with punishment for cruelty to children, and under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with attempt to commit culpable homicide.
The police are investigating if there has been any negligence on the part of the parents.
The vehicle had reportedly travelled a distance of 50 kilometres without the parents realising that the child had fallen off. They noticed that the child was missing only after they reached home at around 12:30 am. The baby had fallen off her mother’s lap, who had fallen asleep, at a sharp curve near Rajamala. She was spotted by the forest guards through CCTV as she was crawling towards the forest check post. Miraculously, the baby escaped with minor injuries.
The child was then given first aid by the forest officials and was handed over to the police and childline were informed. Meanwhile, the parents filed a complaint at the Vellathooval police station where they were informed their child had been found in Munnar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urmila Matondkar Quits Congress, Indians Start Googling About Her Marriage
- Just Pay Rs 100 and Get Freedom From Hefty Traffic Penalties on the Spot
- Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo