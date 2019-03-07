LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Case Filed in Bihar Court Against Kanhaiya Kumar for Alleged Remarks Against PM Modi

The petition was registered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minorities' cell state vice president Titu Badwal, who alleged that Kumar had made the "incendiary" comments at the Anjuman Islamia Hall.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Case Filed in Bihar Court Against Kanhaiya Kumar for Alleged Remarks Against PM Modi
File photo of former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar.
Loading...
Kishanganj (Bihar): A complaint was lodged at a court here Wednesday against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The petition was registered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minorities' cell state vice president Titu Badwal.

In his complaint, Badwal alleged that Kumar had made the "incendiary" comments at the Anjuman Islamia Hall here on Monday.

The case has been filed in the registry of the court and would be taken up for hearing in due course.

The former student leader, who is all set to make his electoral debut from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat on a Communist Party of India (CPI) ticket, was addressing a public meeting organised by the party.

Formerly associated with the ultra-Leftist AISA, Kumar had first hogged limelight three years ago when he was booked in a case related to alleged raising of anti-India slogans inside the JNU campus.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram