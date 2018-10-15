GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Case Filed in Bihar Court Against Raveena Tandon for 'Disrupting Traffic'

A lawyer has alleged that he was held up in a traffic jam for a long time because of Raveena Tandon's function.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2018, 9:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Case Filed in Bihar Court Against Raveena Tandon for 'Disrupting Traffic'
File photo of Raveena Tandon
Loading...
Muzaffarpur: A lawyer moved to court here on Monday against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon for allegedly causing disruption to road traffic during her visit to the town last week.

The advocate filed the case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate wherein he has named Tandon and a father-son duo--Pranav Kumar and Umesh Singh.

Tandon had visited the town on October 12 for inaugurating a hotel owned by the two other accused.

The lawyer has sought invoking several IPC sections including those related to unlawful assembly and obstruction in public way.

He has alleged that he was held up in a traffic jam for a long time because of Tandon's function.

The court has fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing on the matter.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...