Case Lodged Against 10 Suspended Cops In UP After Video Of Sharing Illegal Earnings Goes Viral

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Bareilly (UP): A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against 10 policemen, including two sub-inspectors, here in Uttar Pradesh after a video purportedly showing them sharing illegal earnings went viral on social media, a senior police official said on Wednesday. All the 10 police personnel have been suspended.

“On October 12, the video of police personnel of the crime branch sharing their illegal earnings went viral on social media. The video was examined and the interim probe report reveals that the video was of April-May. Prima facie it seems that the matter pertains to corruption. The act of the policemen has tarnished the image of the force,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said. He added that all the policemen have been suspended and a case has been lodged against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The 10 suspended policemen are — sub-inspectors Girish Chandra Joshi and Abbas Haidar, head constable Tayyab Ali, constables Ravindra Pratap Singh, Pushpendra Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Virendra Kumar, Ravishankar, Pushpendra Kumar and driver Jitendra Rana.

