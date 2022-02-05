Case Lodged Against Unidentified Persons For Duping Woman Of Her Earrings In South Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Feb 4: A 31-year-old woman was cheated on Friday by unidentified people who took her earrings on the pretext of giving her a bundle of currency notes in south Delhi, police said. When the woman checked the bundle, she found papers instead of currency notes, they added.

The Hauz Khas police station was alerted about the incident that took place at South Extension. The complainant, a resident of Faridabad, told the police that she had come to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for her son’s treatment. As she was about to return home around 2 pm, a man asked her about a bus for Anand Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Meanwhile, two other men came there and offered her a bundle of Rs 500 notes for her earrings. She agreed and gave her earrings to them, police said. On receiving her earrings, the men fled the spot and when the woman checked the bundle, she found papers instead of money, they added. A case was registered on the basis of her statement and further investigation is on, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.