Case of Sunanda Pushkar's Abetment to Suicide Nothing but Figment of Imagination, Shashi Tharoor Tells Delhi Court

Doctors have not been able to ascertain Sunanda Pushkar’s cause of death or establish whether his wife died by suicide, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told a Delhi court on Wednesday. He added that the case of abetment to suicide against him was nothing but a figment of imagination of the police.

Represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, Tharoor contended that his wife was already in bad health before arriving in the national capital on the day of her death.

During the hearing, Pahwa stated there was enough evidence to show that Pushkar boarded the plane on a wheelchair and continued to use it till the time she reached her hotel room, reported Hindustan Times. “In January 2014, she was not a healthy person. A lady who can’t walk, who was on a wheelchair, who had an autoimmune disease, they say such a lady is fit,” Pahwa told the court.

On January 17, 2014, 51-year-old Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room. Following an investigation in the case, the Delhi police charged her husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for abetment to suicide, among other charges.

Calling the charges preposterous and motivated, Tharoor has been consistently denying them.

On May 14, 2018, Tharoor tweeted, “ I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet & intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part…If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police….!”