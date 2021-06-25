'Case of TV Journalist Robbed at Gunpoint Fake': Noida Police Says He Fabricated Story Due to 'Family Reasons'

The Noida Police on Friday said the claims by an editor of Hindi Khabar on being looted at gunpoint in Greater Noida Extension area of Gautam Budha Nagar on the intervening night of June 19-20 was “fake" as he had fabricated a “false story to due to family reasons".

The revelation by the police came days after the journalist took to his Facebook account and claimed that he was

robbed by some goons while returning to his home in Greater Noida at around 1 am in his SUV car and how in the name of his son and being a TV anchor they spared him.

The police immediately took a suo moto cognisance into the matter and asked the journalist to get an FIR registered. The doubt raised when he showed unwillingness to file a police complaint. However, since there were contradictions in the claim made by the journalist and questions were raised over safety issue in Noida, the police itself filed an FIR based on his Facebook post.

Speaking at a press conference today, DCP (central Noida) Harish Chander revealed that the journalist had met his female friend in Noida Sector-45 on June 19 and then went on to stay in an OYO hotel in the same intervening night. The DCP further said that the journalist had tailored a “fake" loot story due to personal family reasons.

Sharing the details, the police said it was found in probe that the journalist had gone for a dinner at a female friend’s home on June 19 at around 7 pm, which was also confirmed by an electronic evidence. On being asked by the police, his female friend further said that he had left her residence after receiving a call from her wife, who had asked him to reach home immediately. After which, he had left the residence in hurry at 10:40 pm to drive back to his home.

The female friend further revealed that at 1:20 am he had called her up and said that he is roaming on the streets to look for an OYO room to stay for a night, police said, adding that at that time the journalist had not talked anything about robbery to her female friend.

On probing further, it was found that the journalist had made a payment at a OYO hotel through his bank account. His presence in the hotel was confirmed by CCTV footage of the hotel.

“In light of all the evidence, it is proved that there has been no robbery incident and this fake case was spread on social media by him due to his personal family reasons," the police said in a press note.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here