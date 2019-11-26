Take the pledge to vote

Case Registered After AAP Member Alleges CCTV Cameras Stolen from Storeroom in Delhi's Vishwas Park

In his complaint, Bittu Khurana, a ward member of the AAP, alleged that under a Delhi government scheme, he was tasked to install the CCTV cameras in Vishwas Park and its nearby areas.

PTI

November 26, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
New Delhi: A case was registered on Monday after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer alleged that 42 CCTV cameras were stolen from a storeroom in Vishwas Park area of Uttam Nagar, police said.

In his complaint, Bittu Khurana, a ward member of the AAP, alleged that under a Delhi government scheme, he was tasked to install the CCTV cameras in Vishwas Park and its nearby areas.

Khurana alleged that around 7.30 am, he found the lock of the storeroom broken, police said.

Forty-two CCTV cameras, 18 UPS, one DVR, one LCD, a motorcycle and Rs 20,000 were found stolen from the storeroom, which is a part of his residence, a senior police officer said.

Probe has been initiated into the matter, the officer added.

