Case Registered After AAP Member Alleges CCTV Cameras Stolen from Storeroom in Delhi's Vishwas Park
In his complaint, Bittu Khurana, a ward member of the AAP, alleged that under a Delhi government scheme, he was tasked to install the CCTV cameras in Vishwas Park and its nearby areas.
Representative image. (Photo: Pinterest)
New Delhi: A case was registered on Monday after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer alleged that 42 CCTV cameras were stolen from a storeroom in Vishwas Park area of Uttam Nagar, police said.
Khurana alleged that around 7.30 am, he found the lock of the storeroom broken, police said.
Forty-two CCTV cameras, 18 UPS, one DVR, one LCD, a motorcycle and Rs 20,000 were found stolen from the storeroom, which is a part of his residence, a senior police officer said.
Probe has been initiated into the matter, the officer added.
