INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Case Registered Against 2 Miscreants for Throwing Stones at House of Covid-19 Affected Family in Kerala

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

"As per the complaint filed, some miscreants have spread a rumour that the family had brought COVID-19 to the locality and the attack was due to that," police said. Five members of the family had contracted the coronavirus infection.

  • PTI Alappuzha
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 11:31 PM IST
Share this:

A case has been registered against two unidentified people for hurling stones at the house of a COVID-19 affected family, police said on Saturday. Police said motorcycle-borne miscreants reached the house at Vayalar near here and threw stones damaging the window panes.

"As per the complaint filed, some miscreants have spread a rumour that the family had brought COVID-19 to the locality and the attack was due to that," police said. Five members of the family had contracted the coronavirus infection.

Four were hospitalised earlier and the fifth member was waiting for the ambulance when the incident occurred but none was injured, police said.

.

Next Story
Loading