Case Registered Against 2 UP Men for Raping Minor Girl, Filming Act & Blackmailing Her for a Year

Representative image.

Police said the two accused youths from UP's Banda are absconding and efforts are on to nab them.

  • PTI Banda
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men here who made a video of the act and then blackmailed her for about a year, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the two men, Circle Officer Aalok Mishra said.

"On a complaint lodged by the girl that she has been raped by two youths, who also made a video clip and blackmailed her for almost a year. Police on Friday registered a case," he said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination at a government hospital, he said.

The CO also said that the two accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them.

