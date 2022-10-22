Case Registered Against Delhi Police Officer's Daughter for Ramming Into Parking Attendant: Report

The Saket Police Station in Delhi registered a case against a woman, reportedly the daughter of a cop, for driving recklessly and injuring one person.

“The woman is the daughter of a Delhi police officer,” ANI quoted a police official as saying.

After allegedly being hit by a rashly driven car in the Saket Police Station area, a parking staff (35), working as a parking assistant in Saket Mall, filed a complaint against the woman.

According to reports, the incident occurred on October 16. At around 9.35 p.m., the parking staff was handing over a car to the customer when a car came out of the parking and rammed into him, injuring him. The injured person was taken to Max hospital, where he is being treated.

“The injured person filed a complaint against the woman on Thursday for driving rashly and injuring him,” officials said. It was later revealed that the woman is the daughter of a Delhi Police officer.

Following a complaint, Delhi Police filed a FIR against the woman. The case is being investigated by police, and more information is awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here