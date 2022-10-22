CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » India » Case Registered Against Delhi Police Officer's Daughter for Ramming Into Parking Attendant: Report
1-MIN READ

Case Registered Against Delhi Police Officer's Daughter for Ramming Into Parking Attendant: Report

By: News Desk

Edited By: Vidushi Sagar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 12:33 IST

New Delhi, India

The injured person was taken to Max hospital, where he is being treated (Representational image: Shutterstock)

The injured person was taken to Max hospital, where he is being treated (Representational image: Shutterstock)

After being hit by a rashly driven car in the Saket Police Station area, a parking staff filed a complaint against the woman

The Saket Police Station in Delhi registered a case against a woman, reportedly the daughter of a cop, for driving recklessly and injuring one person.

“The woman is the daughter of a Delhi police officer,” ANI quoted a police official as saying.

After allegedly being hit by a rashly driven car in the Saket Police Station area, a parking staff (35), working as a parking assistant in Saket Mall, filed a complaint against the woman.

According to reports, the incident occurred on October 16. At around 9.35 p.m., the parking staff was handing over a car to the customer when a car came out of the parking and rammed into him, injuring him. The injured person was taken to Max hospital, where he is being treated.

“The injured person filed a complaint against the woman on Thursday for driving rashly and injuring him,” officials said. It was later revealed that the woman is the daughter of a Delhi Police officer.

Following a complaint, Delhi Police filed a FIR against the woman. The case is being investigated by police, and more information is awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 22, 2022, 12:33 IST
last updated:October 22, 2022, 12:33 IST