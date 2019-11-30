Case Registered against MMRDA over Axing of Trees on Thane Metro Route
Thane city mayor Naresh Mhaske came down heavily on the cutting of the trees along the metro route at night, and had ordered civic officials to register a complaint with the police.
File photo of Mumbai Metro.
Thane: An offence was registered against the contractor and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Saturday for alleged tree felling along Metro Line 4 in Thane, police said.
Work is currently underway on Metro Line 4, a 32.32 km route from Wadala in neighbouring Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane.
The Naupada police has booked the contractor and MMRDA officials involved in the Metro Line 4 project under relevant sections of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act 1975, an official said.
Thane city mayor Naresh Mhaske came down heavily on the cutting of the trees along the metro route at night, and had ordered civic officials to register a complaint with the police, he said.
Mhaske's move came after he received numerous complaints from citizens and NGOs opposing indiscriminate cutting of trees, he added.
On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, immediately after taking over charge of his post, had announced stay on construction of metro car shed in Mumbai's green lung Aarey Colony, where protests were held last month against cutting of trees for the work.
