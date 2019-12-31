Case Registered Against Tamil Orator Nellai Kannan for Controversial Speech on PM Modi, Amit Shah

Chennai: Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday registered a case against Tamil orator Nellai Kannan, a day after complaints were filed against him for his ‘provocative speech’ against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kannan made the speech during an event organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

The multiple complaints were filed by BJP leaders, after which police booked Kannan under three sections, including section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, section 505 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report, with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility) and section 505(2) (for committing offence in religious ceremony).

In his speech on Sunday, Kannan told the public: “If Amit Shah is finished off, Modi is finished too. But none of you are doing it. (laughter)…I was hoping you will do it.”

Several BJP leaders filed complaints against him. BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said in his complaint, “First of all, he openly and derogatorily abused various political leaders of the country which does not amount to decent criticism. Importantly, he calls out the name of the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country and says he is shocked as to why Muslims have not yet killed the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and says he hopes that one Muslim kills them. His entire speech is nothing but one to incite hatred and enmity between religious groups of Hindus and Muslims. I request the authorities to kindly arrest the said Mr Nellai Kannan and prosecute him.”

