Case Registered Against Youth for Comments on Daughter of Rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar
The youth later deleted his post and tendered an apology on social media, police said.
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
Unnao: A case has been registered against a youth here for making derogatory remarks on social media against the daughter of rape-accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, police said on Sunday.
"Anil Kumar Sunil had made derogatory remarks against the daughter of Kuldeep Sengar on Facebook. Following a complaint registered by Dhananjay Singh, a resident of PD Nagar, a case was registered against Anil Kumar Sunil under IT Act," SHO Dinesh Chandra Mishra said.
