Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Cases against Aarey Protesters Will Be Withdrawn Within a Month, Says Maharashtra Minister

The Mumbai Police had filed cases against several protesters, including green activists, last October after they hit the streets to oppose felling of trees in the Aarey Colony.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cases against Aarey Protesters Will Be Withdrawn Within a Month, Says Maharashtra Minister
Local citizens protest against the cutting of trees in Aarey forest to pave way for metro car shed, in Mumbai on August 31, 2019. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: The cases filed against Aarey metro car shed protesters will be dropped within a month, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Satej Patil said on Thursday. The statement comes after Minister of State for Home Patil met some of the protesters in Mumbai today.

“There is a due process to withdraw the cases. I spoke to them (the protesters who met him) on the issue. I assured them that the word we gave to them on behalf of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will be kept,” he said outside the state legislature building in south Mumbai.

"The cases will be withdrawn in the coming one month,” Patil said.

The Mumbai Police had filed cases against several protesters, including green activists, in October last year after they hit the streets to oppose felling of trees in the Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon, to make way for a car shed which is part of the metro-3 project.

The Supreme Court had ordered a stay on the deforestation activity in the days that followed, but over 2,000 trees had already been cut down by authorities by then.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which assumed office on November 28 last year, had in December announced withdrawal of the cases filed against metro car shed protesters.

These cases were filed when the BJP-led government was in power.

Protesters were booked under IPC sections related to unlawful assembly and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty, among others.

Felling of trees had drawn sharp criticism from non-BJP parties, including the Shiv Sena which was a constituent of the saffron alliance government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram