'Cases Can Reduce in 2-4 Weeks if...' Maha Task Force Member on 2nd Covid Wave's Faster Transmission

The second Covid-19 wave is witnessing a faster transmission but it is less virulent, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force member Shashank said.

“The Covid-19 cases can reduce in 2-4 weeks if people maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour. And vaccination prevents disease and deaths, not Infections,” he said.

As the cases continue to rise unabated posing a threat to the health infrastructure, Shashank stated that the healthcare infrastructure is much better geared than before, however, there is an urgent to enhance and upscale the inoculation drive.

“Authorities need to ensure more vaccines and people should become more eligible for vaccinations. We will have various options on the vaccine front In the next 3-6 months. Current vaccines are likely to give immunity for around 12 months,” he added.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 47,288 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a day after seeing the highest spike of 57,074 infections, and 155 fatalities, the state health department said. With the addition of new cases, Maharashtra’s overall caseload reached 30,57,885 while the death toll mounted to 56,033, it said, adding the state is now left with 4,51,375 active cases.

Meanwhile, the financial capital- Mumbai reported 9,879 fresh cases and 21 fatalities in the day, a total of 26,252 patients were discharged during the day in Maharashtra, taking the overall count of recoveries to 25,49,075.

Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 17,139 new infections and 38 fatalities, taking the cumulative tally to 9,72,452 and the toll to 20,661.

In Pune, the civic body on Monday issued a fresh order notifying that barring the essential services shops, other establishments, and markets in Pune city will remain closed till April 30. All private offices will also remain shut except the offices of cooperative, public, and private sector banks, insurance companies, telecom firms, IT & ITes firms, and other offices related to lawyers, CAs, and financial entities, it said.

As per the order, a curfew (barring essential services) will be imposed in the city from 6 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays as part of the weekend lockdown.