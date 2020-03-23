Cases Filed Against 2 in J&K for 'Concealing' Travel History to Escape Quarantine

Srinagar: Police has registered an FIR against two persons, hailing from Awantipora area of Kashmir, for concealing their travel history to avoid mandatory quarantine for those coming from coronavirus-hit countries.

"Upon the information received from the magistrate that two persons of Awantipora area have concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against them at police station Awantipora," a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said the booked persons are students and have recently returned to village Charsoo and village Goripora of Awantipora with a travel history of visiting Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"They have been sent to EDI Pampore to undergo necessary quarantine and further action under the said FIR shall be initiated after their quarantine period is over," the spokesman said.

Police has appealed the general public to cooperate with administration and cops in this unprecedented situation and disclose their travel history proactively.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.