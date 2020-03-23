Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Cases Filed Against 2 in J&K for 'Concealing' Travel History to Escape Quarantine

The two Awantipora residents, with a travel history of visiting Pakistan and Bangladesh, are currently in EDI Pampore to undergo necessary quarantine and further action will be taken against them after their quarantine period is over.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cases Filed Against 2 in J&K for 'Concealing' Travel History to Escape Quarantine
Image for representation (AP)

Srinagar: Police has registered an FIR against two persons, hailing from Awantipora area of Kashmir, for concealing their travel history to avoid mandatory quarantine for those coming from coronavirus-hit countries.

"Upon the information received from the magistrate that two persons of Awantipora area have concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against them at police station Awantipora," a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said the booked persons are students and have recently returned to village Charsoo and village Goripora of Awantipora with a travel history of visiting Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"They have been sent to EDI Pampore to undergo necessary quarantine and further action under the said FIR shall be initiated after their quarantine period is over," the spokesman said.

Police has appealed the general public to cooperate with administration and cops in this unprecedented situation and disclose their travel history proactively.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram