Cases Of Dacoity, Rape And Kidnapping Increase Amid COVID-19 Lockdown In UP

The crime graph of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a sharp rise in serious crimes like loot, dacoity, rape, and kidnapping during the COVID-19 lockdown and curfew.

The latest data shows that the crimes have increased between January 2021 and May 2021 in comparison with the same period last year. To check the spread of COVID-10, Uttar Pradesh was under strict lockdown between March 2020 to May 2020 and the state government had imposed a curfew across the state in May 2021.

According to the data, there were 11 cases of kidnapping for ransom during January 2020 to May 202, however, in 2021 these cases increased to 18 in the same period, which is 63.64 percent more than last year.

A total of 717 cases of rape were registered from January 2020 to May 2020, which increased to 787 during the same period in 2021. The data shows that there has been an increase of 9.76 percent in rape cases during this period.

In the same period, 27 cases of dacoity were registered in the state last year. Dacoity cases increased to 29 in 2021, an increase of 7.41 percent. The number of loot cases increased from 467 in 2020 to 470 in 2021.

Experts believe that the increase in crime during the lockdown and curfew periods is due to the unemployment amid COVID-19. They also think that crimes also increased during Panchayat polls in the state. According to police headquarters sources, most of the cases are related to mutual enmity and electoral rivalry.

The data also shows that from January 2020 to May 2020 and January 2021 to May 2021, the murder cases decreased by 2.84 percent, theft by 8.31 percent, dowry death by 12.21 percent. The overall crime rate during this period decreased by 1.96 percent.

In the last three years, the state did not witness a single case of road rage.

Now, the state government has lifted the Covid restrictions in 72 of 75 districts. The three districts— Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur continue to remain under curfew as the number of active cases are still over 600 in these districts.

