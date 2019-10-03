Cases of Dengue Expected Go Up in Pune in Next Fifteen Days

Health department officials in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have informed the people that the next 15 days are going to be crucial as they fear a rise in dengue cases in the city due to the hot conditions during the day.

There have been 3,632 suspected dengue patients since January in Pune, of which 666 were confirmed cases of viral fever, reported the Indian Express. "Another 294 patients tested positive for chikungunya," Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer of health at PMC said.

September has seen the highest number of dengue and chikungunya cases in Pune this year as per the report. There was a total of 1,630 suspected dengue patients, of which 321 were positive for dengue while 164 tested positive for chikungunya. In August, 157 people had tested positive for dengue viral fever, said civic health authorities.

PMC health authorities said the city has seen five suspected deaths due to dengue this year, but the audit committee was yet to confirm whether the deaths were due to the viral fever. At least 1,895 notices have been sent to cooperative housing societies, government buildings and other establishments after the PMC found dengue breeding sites in these places.

“Climate change has had a profound effect on the global distribution and burden of infectious diseases and the range of mosquito-borne diseases may expand due to climate change. We have received 100 cases of mosquito-bite related diseases so far. With more rain likely, chances are high that we will receive more cases,” said Dr Mahesh Lakhe, consultant of internal medicine at Columbia Asia Hospital.

According to authorities at Jehangir Hospital, there were over 160 cases of dengue fever in August and September. Dr K J Singh, general physician at Jehangir Hospital, said, “We had 123 dengue fever cases in August and over 40 cases in September at Jehangir Hospital. I see the number of dengue cases rising now… and falling in December, once winter sets in”.

“Having said that, there is absolutely no reason to panic and be fearful of dengue. Dengue by itself is a self-limiting disease and one need not even be admitted to the hospital in 95 per cent of the cases. Prevention is simple, attack the indoor mosquitoes hiding in bathrooms and ensure there is no stagnant water in and around the house,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another suspected dengue death, a 30-year-old man, who was admitted with high fever and chills, died of dengue haemorrhagic fever, said hospital authorities.

