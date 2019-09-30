Cases of Dengue, Viral Fever Surge in Urban Local Bodies Across Telangana

A surge in dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in this year’s monsoon was witnessed in several Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana.

While no deaths have been reported in any of the 144 municipalities, so far, there has been a sharp rise in dengue cases of up to 289 till date.

Over 4,687 cases of other vector-borne diseases such as typhoid, malaria, chikungunya and filaria have been reported in the state.

Siddipet recorded the highest number of dengue cases at 53, followed by Kompally at 31, Thukuguda at 18, and Husnabad and Sangareddy at 14 each, The Hindu reported. When it came to viral fevers, Wanaparthy reported a massive 1,839 cases followed by Bhongir with 714 cases and Ramagundam that reported 424 cases with only one dengue case.

On the other hand, Kothagudem has reported 231 viral fever cases and three dengue cases, whereas Jawaharnagar recorded 198 cases and Luxettipet 163 cases. Kompally has reported 66 viral fever cases. Thukkuguda has reported 18 dengue and 81 other fever cases while Neredcherla has listed 10 dengue and 42 other fever cases.

While there are about 227 fogging machines and 481 spray machines available with the municipalities, most ULBs have just one to six fogging machines and between 1-50 spraying machines with relatively larger municipal bodies of Nizamabad and Karimnagar being slightly better equipped to deal with the mosquito menace.

Speaking about the same, Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) T.K. Sreedevi, who is monitoring the situation, said that disease-prone areas have been identified and extensive fogging on alternate days, spraying over water-logged areas, anti-larval operations and use of bleaching powder, are being done to curb the menace.

Besides, ULBs have been asked to pass on information about the cases being reported and the measures are undertaken.

"When a dengue or malaria case is reported, the action is taken in 100 houses in and around the area, with street-fogging for up to 2 km and spraying pyrethrum inside 50 houses," the report quoted a senior officer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.