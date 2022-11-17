Cases of Fraud, Cheating on Pretext of Sending People Abroad Rampant: Punjab & Haryana HC

While denying anticipatory bail to a woman, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that cases of cheating, duping and fraud on pretext of sending innocent people abroad are rampant, and are often adopted by fraudsters and unscrupulous persons.

The woman allegedly, in connivance with her son, cheated a couple and obtained more than Rs 12 lakh from them on a false promise of sending them to France.

While denying relief to the accused woman, the bench of Justice Ashok Kumar Verma remarked, “This has become a cakewalk to amass wealth illegally overnight which needs to be curbed with an iron hand to save the innocent people”.

One Harpreet Singh filed a complaint against Arshdeep Singh and his mother Sarabjit Kaur, alleging that the mother-son duo agreed to send the complainant and his wife to France for Rs 17 lakh.

Thereafter, the complainants transferred the money to the bank account of the accused woman but she started delaying the matter for one reason or the other.

In her pre-arrest bail plea before the high court, the counsel for the accused woman argued that she was being dragged in the present case without any connecting evidence against her.

The counsel submitted that the woman was implicated in the case only because the amount was transferred to her son’s account and since there was nothing to be recovered from her, no custodial interrogation was required.

On the other hand, the counsel for the state, assisted by the counsel for the complainant, submitted that in the FIR, there was specific allegation against the woman that after the transfer of Rs 8 lakh from the account of the complainant into her son’s account, the woman called the complainant at his home and gave the photocopy of the visa and demanded Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of getting the ticket issued.

The counsel further apprised the court that the accused woman and her son defrauded the complainant to the tune of Rs 12,35,000. Therefore, stating that the investigation in the case was at the initial stage and recovery was yet to be effected from the accused persons, the state counsel pressed for woman’s custodial interrogation.

The court found that there were serious allegations of cheating and fraud against the woman and prima facie her involvement in the commission of offence. Therefore, the court held the matter not fit for grant of concession of anticipatory bail to the woman.

