Cases of Illegal Migrants from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal Seeking Passports on Rise in Hyderabad: Authorities

"Cases of illegal migrants from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal etc who have settled in the city and applying for passport by producing valid Aadhar cards/Birth certificates/School certificates are unfortunately on the rise," an official press release said on the occasion of a 'Passport Mela' held for mediapersons.

The RPO is closely coordinating with central and state agencies to take immediate action against such cases, the release said.

"In the last two years, 93 such passports have been revoked," it said.

Extra care is being taken while scrutinising passport applications wherever there is a doubt over the nationality of the applicants, the release said.

Complaints about NRI husbands who desert wives have also increased manifold in recent months, it said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a special cell and is closely coordinating with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and other authorities in addressing the cases of women abandoned by NRI husbands, it said.

Showcause notices are being issued immediately when such complaints are received, and where police or courts issue non-bailable warrants or lookout circulars, the release said.

While there were 118 such cases in 2018, about 78 complaints related to NRI marriages have been received till date this year, it said.

The RPO cautioned people against fake websites who look like the official website for passports.

A large number of complaints has been pouring in from the applicants against such fake websites, it said.

"Passport Office has taken to social media to caution applicants against such look alike websites ending with .com, .in, .org that are cheating public by collecting their private information and charging high service fees," it said.

While the application fees for ordinary passport is Rs 1,500, the fake websites charge between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000, the release said.

Many educated people are falling prey to such websites and only realise when they present themselves at the Passport Seva Kendras with wrong appointments, it said.

Applicants must check the domain name and website particulars carefully before filing their applications, it said.

"The only authorised website to apply for passports is through the Ministry's official website — www.passportindia.gov.in," it said.