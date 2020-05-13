Cash Outgo for PM's Mega Package for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maybe at Rs 4.2 Lakh Crore, 2.1% of GDP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core for business and workers. The sum includes Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) liquidation worth close to Rs 8.04 lakh crore along with Rs 1.17 lakh crore relief package under Gareeb Kalyan Yojana spelled out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

Therefore, that leaves the current package to be worth Rs 10.26 lakh crore. Now, on May 9, the government revised its estimated market borrowings to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 7.8 lakh crore. This puts a ceiling to the size of the fiscal package at 2.1 per cent of the GDP (Rs 4.2 lakh crore).

The RBI statement on the borrowing calendar said the revision had been necessitated on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In other words, the cash handout the government could afford — given this ceiling — to extend to the poor, vulnerable and migrant workers, may be limited to Rs 4.2 lakh crore.

A report by The Indian Express said, “The government just provides guarantee to the fund… it's a kind of insurance, which does not entail huge outgo from the Budget,” said the source. While the Rs 1 lakh crore helps the government in showing a big economic package, the actual cost to the exchequer will probably be a couple of thousand crores of rupees.

Further, the government can also recapitalise banks, helping their capital adequacy. “Again, we just have to account for the interest to be paid on the recapitalisation bonds, which also does not amount to any substantial outgo.”

The package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws and includes the monetary easing announced by the Reserve Bank of India.

Spelling out the details, Modi had said the self-reliant strategy will depend on five pillars: growing a new economy, creating a state-of-the-art infrastructure, setting up a technology-based delivery system, leveraging the young demography and by exploiting domestic demand.

The announcement came at a time when states have been demanding a fiscal stimulus package from the Centre and more financing options to tide over the financial crunch arising due to covid-19 outbreak. The states had have been seeking support to MSMEs, infrastructure projects such as power, easing of interest rates on loans and assured market access to the agricultural produce.

The declaration also came a day after his virtual interaction with the country's chief ministers on tackling the Covid-19 menace. This was the PM's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

"In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have met our demands; Indians have to be 'vocal about local' and buy products from them," said Modi.

He urged the nation to be "vocal for local."

Further, he divulged that the special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry, among others.

The finance minister will announce details of the special economic package starting Wednesday.

